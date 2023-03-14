Michigan City has been recognized as a ‘2022 Tree City USA’ by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor its commitment to effective urban forest management.

Michigan City achieved the recognition by meeting the program’s four requirements:

Maintaining a tree board of department

Having a tree care ordinance

Dedicating an annual community forestry budget of at least $2 per capita

Hosting an arbor day observance and proclamation

Tree City USA is a partnership between the Arbor Day Foundation, the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. Michigan City joins the over 3,600 Tree City USA communities nationwide.

“Tree City USA communities see the positive effects of an urban forest firsthand,” said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. “The trees being planted and cared for by Michigan City are ensuring that generations to come will enjoy to a better quality of life. Additionally, participation in this program brings residents together and creates a sense of civic pride, whether it’s through volunteer engagement or public education.”

More information on the program is available at arborday.org/TreeCityUSA.