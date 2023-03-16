A La Porte man was sentenced to 15 years after pleading guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana

Anthony Sanders, 35, of LaPorte, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 3 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, in February 2021, Sanders was in Michigan City with a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine. When police officers attempted to stop him, he ran and discarded the handgun. Police recovered the pistol and two extended magazines, one with 28 rounds of ammunition and the other with 17 rounds.

Sanders’ had prior convictions for robbery involving a firearm, two for burglary, and two for dealing cocaine and, as a convicted felon, he was prohibited from possessing the firearm, according to U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Indiana.