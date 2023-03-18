A La Porte man was recently arrested for impersonating a public servant.

The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office says that on Tuesday, March 14, at 3:25 p.m., a deputy was traveling in the 2800 east block of State Road 2 when he saw a delivery vehicle stopped along the shoulder of the eastbound lanes. A GMC Yukon was also stopped and parked directly behind the delivery vehicle. A man was speaking with a female, who was later identified as the driver of the delivery vehicle.

As the deputy passed by the two stopped vehicles, he saw a large light stretched across the hood of the GMC that was flashing a white light. Due to the suspicious nature, he turned around to investigate.

Police say a roadside investigation revealed the light had been activated on the GMC to gain the delivery driver’s attention because of what was alleged to be poor driving behavior. The delivery vehicle had recently passed the GMC and when she saw the white light flashing behind the delivery vehicle, she pulled over thinking it was a law enforcement officer.

The man operating the GMC was identified as 27-year-old Jacob D. Carder of La Porte. Carder was found to be unlicensed. Additionally, Carder’s passenger, 28-year-old Brittany M. Stewart, was found to have an active arrest warrant for neglect of a dependent. Stewart was taken into custody and transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ) by another deputy.

Carder’s vehicle was impounded and charging information was forwarded to the La Porte County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Probable Cause was found and an arrest warrant was issued for Carder for the impersonation of a public servant.

Carder self-surrendered on Friday at the LCJ. Carder has since been released after posting a $755.00 cash bond through Circuit Court.