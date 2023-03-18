Mayor Duane Parry announces the return of the Michigan City Easter Egg Hunt, to be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Fedder’s Alley at Washington Park for the youth of Michigan City.

“We are extremely excited for this year’s Easter Egg Hunt, as it is such a great event for the children in our community”, said Mayor Parry. “Last year’s event was a huge success, and with the support of all the City departments, this year will be even bigger and better!”

“This is a great event for our community and a collaborative effort between community businesses, Police, Fire, Park & Recreations, Emergency Management, Special Events and numerous volunteers,” said Terry Greetham, Director of Special Events for Michigan City. “It is always great when so many people come together for the benefit of our community.”

The Easter Egg Hunt will take place in Fedder’s Alley, and children will be divided into various age groups. A dedicated ADA area will be located near the entrance to the event.

Ages 0-3 (one parent per child will be allowed to accompany child during hunt)

Ages 4-6

Ages 7-10

Ages 11-12

Children do not need to bring a bag or basket, as the City will provide each child with a bag to collect plastic eggs filled with candy and prize tickets, and at the end of the event there will be collection boxes for the plastic eggs to be recycled. With the event being held in Fedder’s Alley, no vehicles will be allowed past the Senior Center parking lot. Parking will be in the main Washington Park parking lot (Lot 1) and the Senior Center parking lot.

Fedder’s Alley Gates Open 11:00 am

Activities 11:00 am – 12:00 pm

Egg Hunt Start 12:00 pm

Michigan City Special Events is accepting candy donations and Golden Ticket prizes. Donations can be dropped off at City Hall in the Special Events office. Local businesses wishing to participate in the event can contact Eric Williams, Special Events Assistant, at ewilliams@emichigancity.com.