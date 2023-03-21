The Indiana Urban Fishing Program is celebrating 10 years of annually stocking channel catfish in urban lakes in order to bring quality fishing opportunities closer to Hoosiers’ backyards.

Last week, the DNR stocked a total of 1,875 channel catfish ranging in size from 10 to 14 inches (average 12 inches).

Robinson Park Lake Lake in Lake County was stocked with 300 catfish. The lake is located in Hobart. The lake is stocked three times from mid-March to the first week of June with catchable-size channel catfish.

To find out more about the urban fishing program, including tentative stocking dates and quantities, visit bit.ly/INUrbanFishing. View the most recent fish stockings on the DNR fish stocking dashboard at bit.ly/StockingDatabase. The catfish daily bag limit per angler is 10, and there are no size restrictions. Anglers age 18 and older must have a valid Indiana fishing license to fish at these locations. A license can be purchased at on.IN.gov/INhuntfish.