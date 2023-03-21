PET ROCK returns to Hobart’s beautiful County Line Orchard on SATURDAY, MARCH 25th from 5pm to 11pm. This

annual event will again feature a silent auction with a variety of baskets, gift certificates, various event tickets, a big screen smart TV, a robotic vacuum cleaner, and dozens of cool celebrity signed pieces of music memorabilia secured through Tom Lounges Entertainment.

This year’s celebrity auction includes hand-signed items by: Billie Ellish, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Paul Rodgers (Bad Co.), Blues Traveler, Shania Twain, Tommy James (of The Shondells), Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull), Foghat, Dave Davies (Kinks), Meatloaf, Robby Krieger & John Densmore (The Doors), John 5, Buckcherry, Reba McEntire, Mark Farner (Grand Funk), Soulfly, Kansas, Ted Nugent, Jon Bon Jovi, Corey Feldman, Afroman, John 5, Tantric,

Nelson, Nelson, Jim Peterik (Ides of March), Dennis DeYoung (ex-Styx), Jon Anderson (YES), Uncle Kracker, Yngwie Malmsteen, Shemekia Copeland, Cashbox Kings, The Lone Bellow, Blues Traveler, Michael Schenker, Uncle Kracker, John Cho, The Buckinghams, Peter Asher (Peter & Gordon), Charlie Daniels, Joe Diffie ,and John 5, plus

many, many others.

A cash bar and various food options are available throughout the evening. There will be assorted grab bags, 50/50 raffles, custom t-shirt printing on site, and other ways to have fun while raising funds for the HSNI animals.

For tickets, please visit: petrockanimalrescue.com, facebook.com/tomloungeshsni, or call (219)-938-3339