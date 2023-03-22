Pottawattomie Country Club is hosting a Job Fair, March 29th from 8am-1pm.

With winter in the rear-view mirror, we are aggressively hiring for several positions.

We are looking for great applicants ready to make a difference.

Jobs are available in the culinary dept. (cooks), front of house (bar tenders and servers) and

Outside service and grounds.

If this sounds exciting, please rsvp to the Club at (219)872-8624.

When calling let us know the time you will be attending and the job you are interested in.

Having appropriate documents for hire are essential.

Hope to see you soon and be part of something special.