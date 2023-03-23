La Porte County Sheriff Ronald C. Heeg announced the retirement of Sergeant James D. Arnold, which became effective Feb. 27.

Sergeant Arnold was hired by the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office as a jail deputy in September of 1999.

In June of 2001, he was promoted to the merit division.

He attended the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy later that year and was a graduate of Basic Recruit Class 01-147.

Sergeant Arnold was a patrol deputy until the spring of 2019.

In April of 2019, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant.

He continued serving in the patrol division as a supervisor up until his recent retirement.

Sheriff Heeg stated, “I publicly thank Sergeant Arnold for his years of service. I wish him good health and the best of luck in his future endeavors.”