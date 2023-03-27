MICHIGAN CITY – Registration is now open for The Salvation Army’s annual free summer camp opportunities.

Children ages 7 to 17 who reside in Michigan City are eligible to attend camp through The Salvation Army, including four different camps that will take place at Hidden Falls Camp in Bedford, IN. The experience will be a four or five day overnight visit, depending on the camp.

Teen Camp will be held June 12-16 for campers ages 13-17; Kids Camp, for children ages 7-12, will take place June 19-22; and Sports Camp will be held July 3-6 for campers ages 10-14, with a rotation of six different sports. STEM Camp, for children ages 8-14, will take place June 26-30. Campers can select one of the following STEM topics: Chemistry, Edible Science, Computers/Coding, Intro to Coding, Engineering/Building, and Lego Challenges.

To register, a parent or guardian must contact The Salvation Army at (219) 874-6885 ext. 1006 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday before April 28. Space is limited to the first 100 children to sign up. There is no cost to attend camp – including transportation to and from camp, meals, lodging, and activities.

Major Dale Simmons, who operates The Salvation Army of Michigan City along with his wife, Major Becky Simmons, said this camping experience is a great opportunity for all children, especially those who have not yet experienced going away to summer camp.

“Hidden Falls Camp gives kids a chance to get out of Michigan City to enjoy a few days away from their normal, everyday life,” he said, noting that children from all over the state attend camp in Bedford, IN through The Salvation Army. “Time spent at summer camp is all about having fun and meeting new people, but we also focus on leadership, teamwork, and other character-building skills so it’s a great overall experience for children.”

The Salvation Army summer camp program in Michigan City is made possible due to grant funding provided by the Duneland Health Council.

More information about summer camp and other Salvation Army programs is available by calling (219) 874-6885, visiting www.SAmichigancity.org, or by following The Salvation Army of Michigan City on Facebook.