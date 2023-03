The Westville Volunteer Fire Department stopped by AK Smith Career Center in Michigan City Monday to donate a fire engine to AK Smith’s Fire Science program.

The WVFD recently replaced the 1993 model with a new truck.

“We wanted to do something to give back to future generations of firefighters,” said Westville Fire Chief Jason Zeman.

For more information about the Fire Science program, visit http://educateMC.net/fire.