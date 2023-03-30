News release by Franciscan Health:

CROWN POINT, Indiana – Centier Bank recently donated $3,000 to the Franciscan Health Prenatal Assistance Program to benefit the Diaper Pantry at the Franciscan Physician Network St. Clare Health Center in Crown Point.

The Diaper Pantry provides free diapers, wipes, formula and other essentials for parents in financial need.

“This year, it felt important to support the Prenatal Assistance Program, especially with inflation and the cost of raising a family,” said Centier Bank Special Events Coordinator Melissa Contrucci, who also serves on the board of directors for the Franciscan Health Foundation. “I have two children and understand what it takes to provide for them on a daily basis. Any time we can help, it just makes my heart happy.”

“As a fifth-generation community bank, Centier is committed to supporting families in the communities we serve,” said Lauren Zurbriggen, philanthropic engagement manager for Centier Bank. “This contribution supports our goal of enriching lives for a better tomorrow.”

Alexandra Grelecki, community health improvement coordinator-community paramedicine for Franciscan Health Crown Point, said the donation will help support the partnership between Franciscan Health and the Diaper Bank to provide cost-effective diapers for those in need.

Nearly one in three families struggles to afford diapers, which can cost more than $1,000 a year. As many as 57% of families with diaper insecurity report missing school or work because they do not have diapers needed to send their children to childcare.

“It means so much to us to have Centier as one of our longest and most supportive partners for many years, since 1972,” Franciscan Health Foundation Executive Director Rick Peltier said. “We are blessed to have Melissa serve on our board and are grateful for her and the entire Centier team. They are committed to improving our community and are truly making a difference for those most in need.”

Donations to support the diaper pantry can be made online through the Franciscan Health Foundation’s Prenatal Assistance Program – Northern Indiana.

Those interested in receiving diapers through the program can call 1-877-PRE-NATL to register for the Franciscan Health Prenatal Assistance Program and schedule an appointment.