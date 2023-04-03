You’re invited to Rittenhouse Village At Michigan City Spring Bazaar and Bake Sale on May 20th from 9:00 AM- 1:00 PM.

Shop unique vendors ranging from designer jewelry, custom-made signs, purses, bags, wallets, paparazzi jewelry, scentsy, framework crafts, and much more!

Team WIMS 95.1 FM/1420AM will be there for a live broadcast as well as Chef Thomas dazzles us with a one-of-a-kind Rittenhouse Bake Sale!

Proceeds from the silent auction, and booth rentals will go to Alzheimer’s & Dementia Services of Northern Indiana, who have been raising money to help patients, families, and caregivers facing the challenges imposed by Alzheimer’s disease and related dementia.

RSVP to 219.262.0267 by May 18th!