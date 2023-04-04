The 14th Annual Award-Winning Great Lakes Grand Prix features many of the world’s fastest and most powerful offshore boats racing on the southern shores of Lake Michigan. Throughout this action-packed free event, walk through Washington Park and chat with owners, racers and team members which also appear in the downtown boat parade and block party. All weekend long, enjoy live entertainment, family fun, food, drinks and RACING!

Join Team WIMS LIVE during the entire event!

Check out www.greatlakesgrandprix.com for information.