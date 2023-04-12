The Valparaiso Police have identified multiple suspects involved in the gunshots heard in the area of Morgan Boulevard and Elm Street during the early morning hours of February 5.

Police responded to the area at around 2:15 a.m. after receiving reports of multiple loud bangs in the area. Police located no parties in the area and no report of injuries. Later in the day, several homes and vehicles were discovered to have had sustained damage attributed to bullets striking their exterior. Valparaiso police continued to investigate the incident, leading to multiple suspects being charged and one arrested.

Ernest Watson III, 27, of Gary, was arrested on February 12, on multiple counts of aiding in criminal recklessness. Watson III was incarcerated at the Porter County Jail.

Jarrell Jenkins, 27, of Gary, was charged with multiple counts of criminal recklessness with a firearm and multiple counts of criminal mischief. A warrant has been issued for his arrest related to these charges.

Trammel Berry, 26, of Indianapolis, was charged with multiple counts of criminal recklessness with a firearm. A warrant has been issued for his arrest related to these charges.