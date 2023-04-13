LAKE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a driver who shot at a semi on I-65 early Wednesday.

At around 4:45 a.m., a trooper responded to a report of shots fired at a vehicle on I-65 southbound just north of the Lowell exit.

It was reported that the driver of a light-colored SUV, possibly a Chevrolet, fired a gun at the victim’s semi, as they were driving southbound. The front passenger tire of the semi was struck by the gunfire, as well as other areas on the semi.

The suspect is reported to have been a white male wearing a black shirt.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The Indiana State Police is requesting anyone with any further information or video of the incident or time in question, to contact the Lowell Post Commander at 219-696-6242 and leave a message for Trooper Beers.