News release by Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Ten Purdue University Northwest (PNW) faculty members received approval for promotions starting in the 2023-24 academic year today (April 14) by the Purdue University Board of Trustees. Their promotions are effective Aug. 14.

“I congratulate these remarkable faculty colleagues for their outstanding contributions in learning, discovery and engagement, as well as their dedication to the entire PNW community,” said Kenneth C. Holford, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “We look forward to their future accomplishments through academic research and impactful change for PNW and our region.”

Academic tenure is acquired on promotion to the rank of associate professor. Candidates promoted to this level have demonstrated a record of accomplishment as a faculty member and show promise of continued professional growth and recognition.

Faculty members promoted to the rank of professor have achieved a significant record in learning, discovery and engagement.

PNW faculty members promoted to the rank of professor:

John Durocher, Nils K. Nelson endowed professor of Integrative Human Health

Tae-Hoon Kim, professor of Computer Information Technology and Graphics

Assen Kokalov, professor of Spanish

Beth Vottero, professor of Nursing

PNW faculty members promoted to the rank of associate professor:

Yun (Tom) Liu, associate professor of Mechanical Engineering

Ying Luo, associate professor of Computer Information Technology and Graphics

Quamar Niyaz, associate professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering

Serdar Turedi, associate professor of Business Analytics

Wubeshet Woldemariam, associate professor of Civil Engineering

PNW faculty member promoted to the rank of clinical associate professor: