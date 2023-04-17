Goodwill Industries of Michiana, Inc. is hosting the 2023 Little Black Dress Signature Event this April 20th, at the NEW Four Winds Event Center in South Bend. The event features a pop-up boutique at 4pm, dinner and a fashion show at 5:30pm. All boutique clothing, purses and jewelry are hand-picked from Michiana Goodwill Retail stores and for a good cause – with purchases furthering the mission of Goodwill’s programs, to strengthen communities by empowering individuals and families through education, training and job placement. The MC’s for the evening are Jennifer Copeland, WSBT news Anchor and B100’s Deb Miles.

Goodwill is proud to announce the new Community Partnership with Specialized Staffing Solutions. Specialized Staffing Solutions has invested $25,000, not only as a Little Black Dress partnership, but with a 3-year partnership, to champion all of Goodwill’s programs, giving support to initiatives such as –helping first-time moms in the Nurse Family Partnership program, providing resources for veterans with their Veteran Resource Network, and services for individuals coming out of incarceration with 2nd Chance and the S.A.V.E./GVI program. Specialized Staffing Solutions and Goodwill’s mission align with one another making this a great opportunity to come together to build a stronger community.