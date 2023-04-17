Pets & Pours is a dog and family-friendly fundraiser hosted by Michiana Humane Society at Friendship Botanic Gardens on May 13, 2023. This event will take place from 11:00 AM- 3:00 PM. Team WIMS will be LIVE to cover the event!

Pets & Pours features a dog-walking course through Friendship Botanic Garden’s beautiful 100+ acres of hiking trails and gardens. Tickets include admission to the gardens, local food & drinks available for purchase, and raffle prizes.

Proceeds fund the care of approximately 1,000 homeless pets that Michiana Humane Society will care for this year.

Tickets are on sale now!

Adult tickets are $45 in advance and $55 the week-of the event. Tickets for guests under the age of 21 are $20 and children 13 and under are free.

All dogs must be leashed.

For tickets, visit: http://michianapets.org/events/