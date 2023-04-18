Join Team WIMS LIVE for the Opening Day of The Chesterton European Market on Saturday, May 6th from 8:00AM-2:00PM.

This free event is presented by- Duneland Chamber of Commerce.

A NOTE FROM DUNELAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE:

“Our European Market provides a strong tradition of quality shopping, live entertainment, and a festive community experience. Our artists, chefs, merchants, and farmers travel to our Market from across Indiana, Michigan, and Illinois to offer visitors an extraordinary collection of products and services.

Come visit us, and delight in our artisan breads and pastries, boutique creamery cheeses, ethnic foods, meats, spices, oils, rare books, clothing, accessories, jewelry and fresh-from-the-farm produce and flowers. Spend the day, and enjoy live performances from the best of Duneland’s professional musicians.

Join us, and support our commitment to nurturing healthy, sustainable lifestyles within our Duneland community. We’re looking forward to seeing you soon!