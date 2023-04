The Indiana Department of Transportation announced an update on ramp closures on I-65 in Lake County.

The ramp from eastbound I-80/94 to southbound I-65 to Ridge Road is closed through mid-May.

The ramp from Ridge Road to southbound I-65 is closed through mid-June.

The ramp closures of northbound I-65 to 109th and U.S. 231 to northbound I-65 are expected to be in place Friday, April 21.

They will remain closed through late August.