Representatives from Franciscan Health, Bolt for the Heart and the Play for Jake Foundation presented a total of 40 automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) to the Michigan City Police Department, City of La Porte Police Department and the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office to be placed in patrol vehicles at Franciscan Beacon Hospital Wednesday.

Now all La Porte City, La Porte County, and Michigan City Police officers will have one in their patrol vehicles.

The AEDs were purchased with funds generated by the Bolt for the Heart Hallowrun race this past October in Michigan City, sponsored by Franciscan health Michigan City. The presentations complete Bolt for the Heart’s goal of having an AED in every patrol vehicle in the fleet.