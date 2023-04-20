News release by Purdue University Northwest:

HAMMOND, Ind. — Prospective students are invited to attend Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) Preview PNW on April 29 to learn more information about attending the region’s premier metropolitan university.

Located just 30 miles from Chicago, PNW is where academic excellence meets real-world experience. Preview PNW allows prospective students to explore campus and discover how a PNW experience will help build hands-on skills and create connections with professors who care. PNW offers more than 70 areas of study, nearly 60 student organizations and 20 athletic teams on two student-centered campuses.

Preview PNW events provide prospective students and their families valuable information about undergraduate course offerings, the admissions process, on-campus housing, paying for college and more. Tours during the program also help prospective students get a feel for campus life.

Application fees are waived for prospective students who complete an application during a Preview PNW event. Admissions counselors will be on hand to assist and answer questions.

Registration can be completed by visiting pnw.edu/preview. Check-in begins at 8 a.m. on April 29. The event will last approximately three hours.