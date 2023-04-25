The Michigan City Police Department was made aware of a telephone hoax that is currently

taking place in town as well as the greater LaPorte County area. Based on what we know thus far, the caller is

portraying himself to be a Michigan City Police Officer and informing the call recipient to come to the police

station to obtain a subpoena that has been issued for them or to surrender themselves at the police station

because a judge has ordered them held in jail. This is a complete hoax and the MCPD does not conduct business

in this manner.

The caller ID’s have displayed two numbers where these calls originate from. The first number is actually the

police department number (219-874-3221) and the second number is 219-804-9489. The person making these

calls is obviously using a cellular phone application to mask their real telephone number.

The Michigan City Police Department wants to make sure the public is informed about this hoax. Please know

that we are taking this matter very seriously and will get to the bottom of it quickly. Finally, and directly to the

person responsible for making these calls, while you may believe using an application to mask your number will

keep your identity hidden, you are incorrect.

We would also like to remind the public that you can contact us via Facebook Messenger, through our crime tip

hotline number of 219-873-1488, or you can also call the WeTip Hotline for General Crime (800) 78-CRIME

and possibly receive a reward upon an arrest and conviction. All WeTip call information is sent directly to the

LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. You can always request to remain anonymous!