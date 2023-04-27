TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. – A Lowell man was arrested for a shooting that happened Wednesday on I-65. Just before 12:30 p.m., dispatch received a call of a road rage incident and shots fired on Interstate 65, southbound near the 180 mile marker. The victim was driving a semi-truck and was uninjured in the incident. Dispatchers determined the suspect vehicle was a black Chevrolet Tahoe.

While troopers were searching for the Tahoe, dispatchers received a call of a road rage incident. Dispatchers advised the driver, who was later identified to be 53-year-old Kevin Perfetti of Lowell, to stop at a safe location. Troopers located that vehicle, which matched the description of the Chevrolet Tahoe from the original road rage incident report.

During the investigation, troopers discovered several firearms inside the Tahoe. Further investigation revealed that Perfetti was involved in the initial road rage incident with the semi-truck and fired at least one shot from the Tahoe. Perfetti was taken into custody and transported to Tippecanoe County Jail by Trooper McQueary.

Perfetti faces preliminary charges of criminal recklessness with a firearm, intimidation with a firearm and pointing a firearm.