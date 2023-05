Join Burn ‘Em Brewing on Saturday, June 17, 2023 • 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM CDT for their “Fare Thee Well Freyer Rd//Last Anniversary Party”

THIS EVENT IS ALL AGES and kids 12 and under are FREE!

There will be LIVE music AND Food By Bare Bones Gastropub & Just Cheesin’

Burn ‘Em Brewing

718 Freyer Road

Michigan City, IN 46360

For tickets visit: https://event.ontaptickets.com/events/fare-thee-well-freyer-rdlast-anniversary-party-6-17-2023