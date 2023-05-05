MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Walsh Construction has provided the following update with upcoming road closure information related to NICTD’s Double Track Northwest Indiana Project:

Sheridan/10th – TBD – will be a 5-day closure

10th and Huron at Amtrak crossing – TBD

Chicago Street- May 20 Open Day

Ohio/11th – close 5/20/23 open 6/4/23

Wabash/11th – close 6/26/23 open 7/24/23

Washington/11th – close 5/30/23 open 6/23/23

Franklin/11th – close 3/20/23 open 5/30/23 (work at 10th and Franklin will happen simultaneously)

Michigan Blvd/11th – TBD

Michigan Blvd/Vail St – TBD

Michigan Blvd/School St – TBD

Michigan Blvd/Carroll Ave – TBD

10th Street Huron to Sheridan – close 7/24/23 open 8/4/23

Green Street Kentucky to Chicago – close 4/3/23 open 5/20/23