MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Walsh Construction has provided the following update with upcoming road closure information related to NICTD’s Double Track Northwest Indiana Project:
Sheridan/10th – TBD – will be a 5-day closure
10th and Huron at Amtrak crossing – TBD
Chicago Street- May 20 Open Day
Ohio/11th – close 5/20/23 open 6/4/23
Wabash/11th – close 6/26/23 open 7/24/23
Washington/11th – close 5/30/23 open 6/23/23
Franklin/11th – close 3/20/23 open 5/30/23 (work at 10th and Franklin will happen simultaneously)
Michigan Blvd/11th – TBD
Michigan Blvd/Vail St – TBD
Michigan Blvd/School St – TBD
Michigan Blvd/Carroll Ave – TBD
10th Street Huron to Sheridan – close 7/24/23 open 8/4/23
Green Street Kentucky to Chicago – close 4/3/23 open 5/20/23