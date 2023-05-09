Press release by Michigan City Chamber of Commerce:

Lakefront Career Network (LCN), a committee of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce, recently had a day of giving back for their 2023 spotlight organization, Interfaith Community P.A.D.S (ICPADS).

Every year LCN partners with a local non-profit organization for their Spotlight Organization to raise awareness of the organization within the community. This year they chose Interfaith Community P.A.D.S, which provides shelter for the homeless. They are a faith-based nonprofit organization that gives homeless men and women temporary emergency shelter in our community.

On Saturday, May 5, 2023, LCN committee members and others volunteered their time to work on various projects at the organization. LCN Committee Co-Chair Jeremy Rossi says, “Giving back to my community is the reason I joined Lakefront Career Network in the first place. The “Day of Giving” allows us to get our hands dirty and provide our spotlight organization with a little TLC.”

Rossi stated that ICPADS was in need of some exterior and interior work including breaking down some old wooden risers to provide space for more beds, cleaning up the perimeter to provide their guests with a clean, safe, and positive place for them to flourish, and new plantings to beautify the grounds around Sacred Heart Church.

“I want to thank everyone that volunteered and worked tirelessly to support ICPADS altruistic initiatives. I also want to thank Duneland Landscape for providing tools and mulch and ServiScape for their willingness to kill the weeds and remove them from the perimeter.’

‘This was a team effort, and I am so grateful to all of those involved in this project. Volunteering can be a lot of work, but I encourage everyone to put themselves out there and do some good because the feeling of accomplishment makes it all worthwhile,” Rossi stated.

ICPADS Executive Director Harry Holtkamp shared his appreciation, “Interfaith Community PADS is so proud to be chosen as the LCN Spotlight organization for 2023. To have this group of young professionals understand the work that we do and recognize the value that our shelter brings to the community is extremely exciting and puts a smile on all of our faces. The day of service just goes to show how many hands make the work light; it also spotlights the commitment that these individuals have for their community. I had a great time with my new friends, they did a wonderful job beautifying our building. I look forward to continuing our partnership with LCN and enjoying the opportunity to spread the word about Interfaith Community PADS at future events.”

Lakefront Career Network will be doing more events to support ICPADS as well as events to connect young professionals in the Michigan City area. Save the date for a 5K walk/run on July 13th at Uptown Social, and pop-ups at local restaurants and venues! In June there will be a Pizza, Puzzle, and Pitcher’s night at Barrelhouse the Venue and Trivia Night in October to support ICPADS.