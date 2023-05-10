UPDATE as of 11:40am from the Michigan City Police Department. Gun violence leaves one person dead and another injured. It should be noted that through the course of this investigation, it was confirmed with witness statements that shots were fired by one of the 22-year-old males and not both.

On 5/8/23, at approximately 7:00pm, the LaPorte County 911 Regional Dispatch Center received multiple calls indicating that gunshots were being fired near the intersection of 8 th & Cedar Streets. As Uniform Shift II Officers were enroute to the area, additional calls came in advising of a gunshot victim at the intersection of 5th & Spring Street and a second gunshot victim in the 800 block of Spring.

The initial investigation determined an altercation took place between two, 22-year-old, Michigan City men in the 800 block of Spring. During the altercation gunshots were fired by both men. A 17-year-old juvenile male, who was present during the altercation, also fired gunshots. Both adult males were struck by the gunfire. One of the injured men left the scene in his vehicle and ultimately crashed at the intersection of 5 th & Spring where Shift II Officers found him unconscious. LaPorte County EMS was summoned, and the Officers immediately provided first-aid measures to his wounds. He was transported to Franciscan Hospital for emergency medical care but despite all efforts, he succumbed to his wounds. The second injured male was located at 8th & Spring.

He too was transported to Franciscan Hospital for emergency medical care and was later transferred to another hospital for advanced care. Staff from Uniform Shift 2 and the Investigative Division worked throughout the evening and night collecting evidence and conducting interviews. The 17-year-old juvenile was detained and transported to the Juvenile Services Center in LaPorte. His formal charges are currently being reviewed by the LaPorte County Prosecutor’s Office. The investigation is still ongoing and no further information will be released at this time.