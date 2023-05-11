LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth Riley Construction will have I-65 southbound closed between mile marker 260 and 259 during the overnight hours of approximately 8 p.m. Friday, May 12 to 5 a.m. Saturday, May 13.

The ramp from I-80/94 westbound to I-65 southbound will also be closed during this timeframe. All traffic from U.S. 12/20, the Indiana Toll Road and 15th Ave will be directed to I-80/94. The detour to access I-65 southbound will be to follow I-80/94 westbound and use the ramps at State Road 53/Broadway to turn around and take eastbound I-80/94 to southbound I-65.

These closures will be in place to set up the next phase of concrete restoration work on I-65 southbound between mile marker 260 and 256. I-65 southbound will have three lanes of traffic, with the left lane utilizing a crossover express lane on the northbound side. The two right lanes will be shifted to the outside. There will be no changes to I-65 northbound.

All schedules are weather dependent and subject to change. INDOT says these closures will be pushed back to the next night until they can be implemented if weather is an issue.

INDOT is encouraging drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.