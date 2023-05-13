School Board President for the La Porte Community School Corporation (LPCSC), Jim Arnold, has received the Distinguished governance award from the Indiana School Boards Association (ISBA), LPCSC announced in a news release.

“The Exemplary Governance Awards (EGA) program celebrates school board members who have demonstrated an outstanding commitment to learning and excellence in public service through their active participation in ISBA-sponsored or ISBA-recognized trainings, seminars, and conferences,” LPCSC said.

This year’s EGA honorees include 197 school board members across four levels of distinction-82 Commendable (Level 1) board members, 60 Advanced (Level 2) board members, 32 Distinguished (Level 3) board members, and 23 Exemplary (Level 4) board members.

“This impressive achievement attests to the dedication school board members have for the children and school communities they represent,” said ISBA Executive Director Terry Spradlin.

The awards are formally conferred at the ISBA Spring Regional Meetings, taking place across the state during the month of May.

“On behalf of ISBA, I commend all the EGA winners for leading the way as models of school board service,” said ISBA President Tom Simpson.

In addition to the individual accolades, school boards may qualify for awards based on the collective EGA status of their individual members and the completion of certain additional criteria. There are 106 school boards that earned board-level awards during the calendar year 2022.

“ISBA provides a full range of professional development and training opportunities to help board members govern effectively, LPCSC said. “At dozens of events throughout the year, ISBA informs and educates board members about best practices, legislative issues, policy development, school law, and more.”

For more information about the EGA program requirements and to see the full list of individual and board awards, visit: https://www.isba-ind.org/ega-awards.html.