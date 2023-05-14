August 11 @ 8:00 am – 5:00 pm
Registration incudes cart, 18 holes of golf, a picnic-style lunch, unlimited beer/soft drinks/water, mini games and many opportunities for fun! Your participation helps to support people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and our Early Childhood Education programming.
Some of these supports include:
*Working with local businesses to find, train and employ people with disabilities.
*Providing safe, meaningful, community-based activities
*Offering behavioral management program *Continuing Early Learning Centers’ Tuition Assistance Program
Venue
- Michigan City Golf Course
-
4000 East Michigan Blvd.
Michigan City,Indiana46360 United States+ Google Map