An adult and two children were hurt after a crash on I-80/94 early Monday in Lake County.

At around 4:00 a.m., a trooper was dispatched to a single vehicle crash on I-80/94 at the 3.8 mile-marker. Preliminary investigation shows that a 2005 Chrysler van was eastbound when for unknown reasons, the vehicle struck the right barrier wall, then crossed the lanes and struck the center median wall head-on. Emergency personnel located the 36-year-old male driver from Chicago, with serious injuries. Also, inside the rear of the vehicle were two juveniles, a female and male both less than 10 years of age, one of which had sustained potentially life-threatening injuries. That child was flown to a hospital in Chicago for treatment. The second child was transported to St. Catherine’s Hospital for treatment. Police say neither of the children had been properly restrained in the vehicle with car seats.

The driver was transported to Munster Community Hospital for treatment. While at the hospital, the trooper requested a warrant for blood to test for intoxication. That warrant was subsequently granted and later completed at the hospital. Toxicology results are pending. The driver was not incarcerated due to the nature of his injuries. Police say alcohol and/or drugs are believed to be a factor in this crash.

Police say once the toxicology results have been determined, all reports will be submitted to the Lake County Prosecutor for consideration of charges.