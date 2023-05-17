The Salvation Army is getting ready to celebrate National Donut Day with a tradition that has become highly anticipated every year in Michigan City – the 8th annual Donut Eating Contest.

In this event, 17 contenders will compete to see who can eat the most donuts in 10 minutes. It will take place on Friday, June 2 at Blue Chip Casino. Doors open at 9 am and the contest begins sharply at 10 am. This event is free and open to the public.

Competing this year will be: Lee Ann Killingbeck, The Boys & Girls Club of La Porte County; Terry Voltz, Rotary Club of Michigan City; Cody French, Michigan City Area Schools; Felica Carmichael, GAF; Jim Carmichael, Lippert; Dave Sisk, United Way of La Porte County; Chief Steve Forker, Michigan City Police Department; Kris Jackson, Jackson’s Removal Service; George Sidney, Williams Dedicated; Sgt. James Lear, La Porte County Sheriff’s Office; Kip Piper, Guardian Riders; Jo Davis, Harbour Trust & Investment Management; Mark Kline, Phi Delta Kappa; Harmony Schweizer, Blue Chip Casino; Tony Lemon, Cleveland Cliffs; Ricky Nagy, Michigan City Fire Department; and Trooper Ken Payonk, Indiana State Police.

The current record is 15 donuts in 10 minutes, held by Scott Kaletha, representing the Michigan City Fire Department in 2017.

With a $10 donation to The Salvation Army, the public can vote for the person they think will eat the most donuts in 10 minutes. A winner will be drawn at random from the votes cast for the donut champion, and that person will receive a $50 gift certificate to Patrick’s Grille. Votes are available for purchase online at https://donate.salvationarmyindiana.org/mcdonuts23 or can be purchased in person at the event.

“This is always an exciting day for The Salvation Army,” said Major Becky Simmons, who oversees The Salvation Army of Michigan City, along with her husband, Major Dale Simmons. “National Donut Day has roots with The Salvation Army, so it’s fun to celebrate some of our heritage with an event that creates so much enthusiasm.”

As Simmons explains, the origins of National Donut Day go back to World War I when The Salvation Army would deliver spiritual car and comfort items, including homemade donuts, to American soldiers on the front lines. “The Salvation Army started National Donut Day as a way to bring awareness to The Salvation Army’s social service programs,” she said.

Sponsors for The Salvation Army’s 8th annual Donut Eating Contest are Blue Chip Casino, GAF, General Insurance Services, Patrick’s Grille, and Al’s Supermarkets.

Proceeds from this event will support programs and services at The Salvation Army of Michigan City including the food pantry, diaper bank, weekend backpack feeding program, utility assistance, and case management.

More information can be found at www.samichigancity.org.