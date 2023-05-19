FARMED & FORGED | A PRODUCERS-ONLY MARKET IN DOWNTOWN LA PORTE

Sundays beginning May 28 through Sept 24 / 11a-3p CST

612 Monroe Street / La Porte, IN

This producers-only market is all about shopping from the source – it’s a hyper-local market featuring local farmers, artisans, restaurants, breweries and nonprofits, all within a 100-mile radius of La Porte.