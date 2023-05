Join TEAM WIMS LIVE at Market on Main in Downtown Westville on Saturday, June 3rd from 10:00AM-3:00PM.

There will be 30+ artisan + vintage vendors// Beer Garden featuring Burn ‘Em Brewing// Car Show hosted by Westville Cruise In- Benefiting Westville Boys and Girls Club.

Location: Main Street (Between RT 2 AND 421)

This event is hosted by: Westville Area Chamber of Commerce