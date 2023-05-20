Press release by Michigan City Chamber of Commerce:

This June the Chamber turns 105 years old, and they are inviting the community to celebrate with them! The celebration will take place on June 14, 2023, from 5:00 pm-9:00 pm at Millennium Plaza. The event is presented by Harbor Country Adventures and includes a fun-filled evening of networking, music, food, a sunset cruise, and more.

Members of the chamber and members of the community are all invited to attend this special event. “Reaching this milestone of 105 years in operation is a great accomplishment,” stated chamber president Katie Eaton, “Our chamber has many partners and supporters that have helped us reach this point in our organization. We look forward to celebrating with everyone.”

Each guest will receive a $5 voucher good for one food or drink item. Additional items will be available for purchase by our member vendors. Vendors include Patrick’s Grille, Sweet Lou, That’s Who, Predictable Foodz, Zorn Brew Works, and Burn ‘Em Brewing. Each guest will also have the opportunity to join in on a sunset cruise aboard the Emita II provided by Harbor Country Adventures. Entertainment for the evening is sponsored by the Economic Development Corporation Michigan City and includes music by For Pete’s Sake and a photo booth for guests to remember the evening.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased on the Chamber website at www.MichiganCityChamber.com, the event can be found on the chamber events calendar, under the News & Events tab. Individual tickets are $15 for chamber members and $25 for non-members. Event sponsorships are also available for $300 (members only), which includes 10 entry tickets for your guests! For more information about this event, please email Katelyn at kswistek@mcachamber.com or call 219-874-6221.