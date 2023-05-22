A man died and two of his teenage children were injured Saturday after a grenade exploded inside a home in Lakes of the Four Seasons, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Sometime before 6:30 p.m. officers responded to a reported explosion in the 3400 block of West Lakeshore Drive.

A family had been going through a grandfather’s belongings when they found a hand grenade. Police say someone reportedly pulled the pin on the device and it detonated.

An adult male was found unresponsive at the scene and was later declared dead. Police say his two teenage children were transported to an area hospital with shrapnel wounds.

The Porter County Bomb Squad was called to secure the area and determine whether there may be additional explosive devices.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Department Homicide detectives and CSI unit are investigating.

Detectives are looking into whether the device may have self detonated due to its age or other factors, whether the pin was pulled or whether any other circumstance may have been involved.