The Lake County Sheriff’s Department gave an update Monday on the grenade blast that left a man dead and 2 others injured Saturday in Lakes of the Four Seasons.

Police say any details that have been released are considered preliminary in nature and are subject to change as the investigation continues.

Sometime around 6 p.m., Lake County Sheriff’s Department police officers were dispatched to a home in the 3700 block of West Lakeshore Drive in Lakes of the Four Seasons. Initial reports indicated a family had found a hand grenade, which was among a grandfather’s belongings, and that it had detonated. Officers arrived and located a 47-year-old male who was unresponsive and later was declared deceased. Two of his children, a 14-year-old male and an 18-year-old female, were injured in the blast and were transported to an area hospital for treatment. The blast appeared to have occurred in a garage area.

Police say investigators are still trying to determine elements of the case including, but not limited to: whether the device may have self detonated due to its age or other factors, whether the pin was pulled or whether any other circumstances may have been involved.