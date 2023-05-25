Join Ric Federighi and Team WIMS LIVE on Friday, June 16th!

Open House: Friday, June 16th 9AM-5PM & Saturday, June 17th from 9AM-2PM

Yard Sales: Friday & Saturday, June 16th & 17th

You are invited to attend the Annual Open House & Community-Wide Yard Sales. On Saturday, June 17th come out and view a variety of new & pre-owned homes, walk a model home, and speak with our sales consultants. A local 4-H Club will be selling hot dogs & pop from 10AAM-1PM. Come and support 4-H!

Friday, June 16th & Saturday, June 17th the residents throughout the community will be having yard sales.