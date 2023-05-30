The Violet Hour

6/14/2023 through 6/17/2023

It’s April 1st, 1919, and the young independent publisher John Pace Seavering is setting up his office: a couple of dilapidated rooms in a Manhattan tower. But a mysterious machine has arrived and is spewing out stacks of pages while John’s hapless assistant strives vainly to stem the flood. However, what’s written on these pages will throw John’s every hope and plan for the future into disarray!

Dames At Sea

6/21/2023 through 7/1/2023

A long-running off-Broadway hit, which brought stardom to newcomer Bernadette Peters! This delightfully campy show revels in nostalgia for Hollywood musicals of the ’30s. Sweet little Ruby from faraway Hometown, U.S.A. has come to the big city make her mark on Broadway. Who should she chance to meet but another boy from home., a sailor, who has aspirations to be a songwriter. Dames at Sea is a non-stop ride of romance, laughs and musical delights!

The Pin-Up Girls

7/5/2023 through 7/15/2023

From The Andrew Sisters to hip-hop! From World War I to Afghanistan. The Pin-Up Girls sing a cavalcade of hits inspired by letters home from our troops overseas! While singing at their local VFW hall, Leanne and her friends stumble upon a huge stash of letters that go back a hundred years. Inspired by what they find— funny, romantic, heartbreaking and… sexy— the ladies put on a show that celebrates the guys and gals who fight to defend our country!

Honky Tonk Angels

by Ted Swindley

July 19-29

When three gutsy gals from different backgrounds take charge of their lives, they decide to follow their honky tonk dreams to the city of Nashville. Combining 30 classic country tunes (including “Stand By Your Man,” “9 to 5,” “Harper Valley PTA” and more!) The Honky Tonk Angels is a hilarious, foot-stomping good time from the creator of Always…Patsy Cline!

Scotland Road

by Jeffrey Hatcher

August 3-5 (No Wed show) In the last decade of the twentieth century, a beautiful young woman in nineteenth-century clothing is found floating on an iceberg in the middle of the North Atlantic. When rescued, she says only one word: Titanic. The woman, Winifred, is taken to an isolated spot on the coast of Maine where an expert on the sinking of the liner, a mysterious man named John, has arranged to interrogate her for six days and reveal her true identity!

Call (219) 874-4269 for more information or check out www.canterburytheatre.org.

Canterbury Theatre – 807 Franklin St., Michigan City, IN 46361 – – Info@canterburytheatre.org