The Violet Hour
6/14/2023 through 6/17/2023
It’s April 1st, 1919, and the young independent publisher John Pace Seavering is setting up his office: a couple of dilapidated rooms in a Manhattan tower. But a mysterious machine has arrived and is spewing out stacks of pages while John’s hapless assistant strives vainly to stem the flood. However, what’s written on these pages will throw John’s every hope and plan for the future into disarray!
Dames At Sea
6/21/2023 through 7/1/2023
A long-running off-Broadway hit, which brought stardom to newcomer Bernadette Peters! This delightfully campy show revels in nostalgia for Hollywood musicals of the ’30s. Sweet little Ruby from faraway Hometown, U.S.A. has come to the big city make her mark on Broadway. Who should she chance to meet but another boy from home., a sailor, who has aspirations to be a songwriter. Dames at Sea is a non-stop ride of romance, laughs and musical delights!
The Pin-Up Girls
7/5/2023 through 7/15/2023
From The Andrew Sisters to hip-hop! From World War I to Afghanistan. The Pin-Up Girls sing a cavalcade of hits inspired by letters home from our troops overseas! While singing at their local VFW hall, Leanne and her friends stumble upon a huge stash of letters that go back a hundred years. Inspired by what they find— funny, romantic, heartbreaking and… sexy— the ladies put on a show that celebrates the guys and gals who fight to defend our country!
by Ted Swindley
July 19-29
by Jeffrey Hatcher
August 3-5 (No Wed show)
Call (219) 874-4269 for more information or check out www.canterburytheatre.org.
Canterbury Theatre – 807 Franklin St., Michigan City, IN 46361 – – Info@canterburytheatre.org