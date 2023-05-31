Join Ric Federighi and Team WIMS Live on Saturday, September 16th from 9:00a-5:00p at the 7th Annual Art Blitz.
Immerse yourself in a world of art-making, with live demos and creative detours for all ages. Roll up your sleeves or relax and watch.
An engaging schedule of demonstrations and hands-on art activities for children and adults will also include live music, food, mini classes, an exhibition of artwork from our permanent collection, and fun for all ages.
The annual Art Blitz event helps Art Barn highlight its educational art offerings with live demonstrations and exhibitions of regional art, and collaborations with other arts organizations.
The festival is designed to encourage visitors and residents of all ages to actively engage in various art activities. Art Barn’s retreat-like atmosphere provides plenty of inspiration for creative minds.
All proceeds support Art Barn School of Art educational programs.
Activities
Ongoing Art Activities include
Treasures From the Archive exhibition in Gallery
Interactive Mural – Participate in our newest Monarch-themed mural
Clay Pot Decoupage – decorate a small clay pot to take home
Ink on Vellum – drip and paint alcohol for beautiful effects
Chair painting – paint to a chair that will live at Art Barn or your home
Sunflower Gardens in full bloom! Visit the garden and cut stems to take home
Pollinator Parade – learn about Monarchs and color a page designed by Melissa Washburn
Humane IN Wildlife – wildlife art project + meet animal ambassadors
Respite House – Interactive recovery art mural
Henna by Tattoo Art Therapy + Face Painting for kids
Silent Auction – Bid on items to support Art Barn programs
Scheduled Activities Include:
Live performances on stage (magic, music, mini-musicals)
Demonstrations in wheel throwing, pastels, cyanotype photography, plein air painting + acrylic, oil and watercolor painting.
Shirley Heinze Land Trust naturalists will introduce our brand new Monarch habitat
Catch a glimpse of our resident unicorn!
Hit the trails to explore Art Barn’s 69 acres.