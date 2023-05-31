Join Ric Federighi and Team WIMS Live on Saturday, September 16th from 9:00a-5:00p at the 7th Annual Art Blitz.

Immerse yourself in a world of art-making, with live demos and creative detours for all ages. Roll up your sleeves or relax and watch. An engaging schedule of demonstrations and hands-on art activities for children and adults will also include live music, food, mini classes, an exhibition of artwork from our permanent collection, and fun for all ages.

The annual Art Blitz event helps Art Barn highlight its educational art offerings with live demonstrations and exhibitions of regional art, and collaborations with other arts organizations.

The festival is designed to encourage visitors and residents of all ages to actively engage in various art activities. Art Barn’s retreat-like atmosphere provides plenty of inspiration for creative minds.

​

All proceeds support Art Barn School of Art educational programs.