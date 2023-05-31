Join Ric Federighi and Team WIMS Live on Saturday, September 16th  from 9:00a-5:00p at the 7th Annual Art Blitz.

 

Immerse yourself in a world of art-making, with live demos and creative detours for all ages. Roll up your sleeves or relax and watch.

An engaging schedule of demonstrations and hands-on art activities for children and adults will also include live music, food, mini classes, an exhibition of artwork from our permanent collection, and fun for all ages.

 

The annual Art Blitz event helps Art Barn highlight its educational art offerings with live demonstrations and exhibitions of regional art, and collaborations with other arts organizations.

The festival is designed to encourage visitors and residents of all ages to actively engage in various art activities.  Art Barn’s retreat-like atmosphere provides plenty of inspiration for creative minds.  

All proceeds support Art Barn School of Art educational programs.

RespiteHouseMural_22.JPG

Activities 

Ongoing Art Activities include

  • Treasures From the Archive exhibition in Gallery

  • Interactive Mural – Participate in our newest Monarch-themed mural

  • Clay Pot Decoupage – decorate a small clay pot to take home

  • Ink on Vellum – drip and paint alcohol for beautiful effects

  • Chair painting – paint to a chair that will live at Art Barn or your home

  • Sunflower Gardens in full bloom!  Visit the garden and cut stems to take home

  • Pollinator Parade – learn about Monarchs and color a page designed by Melissa Washburn

  • Humane IN Wildlife – wildlife art project + meet animal ambassadors

  • Respite House – Interactive recovery art mural

  • Henna by Tattoo Art Therapy + Face Painting for kids

  • Silent Auction – Bid on items to support Art Barn programs

Scheduled Activities Include:

  • Live performances on stage (magic, music, mini-musicals)

  • Demonstrations in wheel throwing, pastels, cyanotype photography, plein air painting + acrylic, oil and watercolor painting.

  • Shirley Heinze Land Trust naturalists will introduce our brand new Monarch habitat

  • Catch a glimpse of our resident unicorn!

  • Hit the trails to explore Art Barn’s 69 acres.

 