The following is a press release from Michigan City Area Schools about the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program:

MICHIGAN CITY, IN – May 30, 2023 – Michigan City Area Schools has announced plans to participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Free meals will be made available to all children 18 years of age and under and to persons over 18 years who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled. Free meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children. Children must be present to receive their meals. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Free meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

OPEN SITES – (Meals available to all children 18 years of age and younger)

Cleveland Park (300 Cleveland Avenue), June 5 – July 21: No Breakfast, Lunch 12:00 – 12:20 p.m. Closed July 4, 2023

Garden Estates West (909 Pine Tree Court), June 5 – July 21: No Breakfast, Lunch 10:45 – 11:05 a.m. Closed July 4, 2023

Green Acres (800 Hwy 212), June 5 – July 21: No Breakfast, Lunch 12:20 – 12:40 p.m. Closed July 4, 2023

Joe Hawkins Park (1501 W 8th Street), June 5 – July 21: No Breakfast, Lunch 11:00 – 11:20 p.m. Closed July 4, 2023

Knapp Elementary School (321 Bolka Ave.), June 5 – July 21: Breakfast 8:30 – 9:00 a.m., Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Closed June 19 & July 4, 2023

Lake Hills Elementary School (201 Ferguson), June 1 – June 30: Breakfast 8:00 – 8:45 a.m., Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Closed June 19 & July 4, 2023

Michigan City High School (8466 Pahs Road), June 1 – June 30: Breakfast 7:15 – 7:45 a.m., Lunch 11:30 – 12:00 p.m. Closed June 19 & July 4, 2023

Tall Timbers (3065 Springland Ave.), June 5 – July 21: No Breakfast, Lunch 11:45 – 12:05 p.m. Closed July 4, 2023

OPEN SITES (Continued)

Weatherstone Village (1100 W US 20), June 5 – July 21: No Breakfast, Lunch 11:20 – 11:40 a.m. Closed July 4, 2023

Woodland Crossing (300 Woods Edge Dr.), June 5 – July 21: No Breakfast, Lunch 12:35 – 12:55 p.m. Closed July 4, 2023

YMCA (1202 Spring St, Door L), June 5 – July 21: Breakfast 8:30 – 9:00 a.m., Lunch 11:45 – 12:15 p.m. Closed July 4, 2023

ENROLLED SITES – (Meals available to children 18 years of age or younger who are enrolled in programs at these sites)

A.K. Smith Career Center (817 Lafayette Street), June 5 – June 9: Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 a.m., Lunch 11:15 – 11:45 a.m.

Boys & Girls Club (321 Detroit Street), June 12 – July 21: Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 a.m., Lunch 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. Closed July 4, 2023

Knapp Elementary (321 Bolka Avenue), June 5 – July 14: Breakfast 8:00 – 8:30 a.m., Lunch 11:30 – 12:00 p.m. Closed June 19 & July 4, 2023

Lake Hills Elementary School, MC Parks & Rec; City Kids Day Camp (201 Ferguson), June 5 – July 28: Breakfast 8:00 – 8:45 a.m., Lunch 11:30 – 12:00 p.m. Closed June 19 & July 4, 2023

Madeline Smrt Center (301 Grant Street), June 5 – July 14: Breakfast 8:00 – 8:15 a.m., Lunch 11:00 – 11:30 p.m. Closed June 19 & July 4, 2023

Michigan City Police Department (1201 E. Michigan Blvd.) June 19 – June 23: Breakfast 8:30 – 9:00 a.m., Lunch 12:15 – 12:45 p.m.

Pentecostal Temple (2722 Wabash Street), June 19 – June 23: Breakfast 8:00 – 8:15 a.m., Lunch 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.

For further information contact Nicole Santana, Director of Food Service Operations, at (219) 873-2131, or 1100 S. Woodland Avenue, Michigan City, IN 46360.

In accordance with federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, this institution is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex (including gender identity and sexual orientation), disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity.

Program information may be made available in languages other than English. Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication to obtain program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language), should contact the responsible state or local agency that administers the program or USDA’s TARGET Center at (202) 720-2600 (voice and TTY) or contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339.

To file a program discrimination complaint, a Complainant should complete a Form AD-3027, USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form which can be obtained online at: https://www.usda.gov/sites/default/files/documents/ad-3027.pdf, from any USDA office, by calling (866) 632-9992, or by writing a letter addressed to USDA. The letter must contain the complainant’s name, address, telephone number, and a written description of the alleged discriminatory action in sufficient detail to inform the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights (ASCR) about the nature and date of an alleged civil rights violation. The completed AD-3027 form or letter must be submitted to USDA by:

mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights 1400 Independence Avenue, SW Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; or

fax: (833) 256-1665 or (202) 690-7442; or

email: Program.Intake@usda.gov

This institution is an equal opportunity provider.