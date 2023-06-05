Join Team WIMS LIVE all weekend long!

The 2nd annual Singing Sands Sand Sculpting Festival will be held on Washington Park Beach starting this Friday, June 9th and runs until Sunday, June 11th. The worlds most talented sand sculptors compete over the 3-day festival, creating beautiful works of art in the famous “singing sands” of Lake Michigan.

The festival includes live music, full bars and a wide variety of food, crafts and merchandise, as well as a Kid’s Sand Zone.

Tickets will be able for purchase the day of the event at the gate-

$5.00 residents / $10.00 non-residents. Children 6-under FREE with paying adult

Friday, June 9th will be FREE FRIDAY admission for Michigan City residents.