Echoes of Pompeii: Tribute to Pink Floyd @ The Backyard At Zorn-

When: Friday, June 23 · 7 – 10pm CDT

Where: The Backyard at Zorn 605 East 9th Street Michigan City, IN 46360

Echoes of Pompeii – A Tribute to Pink Floyd

Get ready to experience the ultimate Pink Floyd tribute show! Echoes of Pompeii will transport you to a world of psychedelic rock, with their breathtaking performance of Pink Floyd’s greatest hits. From “Wish You Were Here” to “Money,” you’ll be singing along to every song. This in-person event is taking place on Friday, June 23, 2023 at The Backyard At Zorn located at 605 East 9th Street, Michigan City, IN 46360. The Backyard At Zorn is Zorn Brew Work’s new outdoor venue that host events of all kinds from music concerts to private events such as weddings, private parties & more…with a craft beer-infused experience. Don’t miss out on this unforgettable night of music! Please note this is a 21 & over event. No dogs allowed.

A note from Zorn: The Backyard At Zorn venue opens at 5:30pm, however Zorn’s Tap House, Brewery & Restaurant is open 11am – Midnight. Please use the Old Brewery parking lot to the north for parking. This is a 21 & over event.

To purchase your ticket, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/echoes-of-pompeii-tribute-to-pink-floyd-the-backyard-at-zorn-tickets-628682003797