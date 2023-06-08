An INDOT contractor will move to the next phase of concrete restoration work in Lake County on I-65 between U.S. 30 and I-80/94 on or after Saturday, June 10, switching from the southbound to the northbound side.

I-65 northbound will be reduced to two lanes between mile marker 256 to 259, with one lane using a left crossover express lane that will not have access to the exit ramp at Ridge Road. Southbound I-65 will have three lanes shifted to the right to make room for the northbound crossover lane.

There will be no access to I-65 northbound from U.S. 30, 61st Avenue or Ridge Road during this phase, with all ramps from those roadways to I-65 northbound closed. These restrictions and closures will be in place through late June.

The ramp from U.S. 231 to northbound I-65 is also closed for a separate contract through late August, meaning those wanting to access I-65 northbound will need to utilize 109th Avenue or I-80/94. Motorists are encouraged to use State Road 53/Broadway as a detour.

I-65 northbound is expected to be returned to three lanes and the ramps from U.S. 30 and 61st Avenue to northbound I-65 are expected to reopen when this phase is complete in late June. The ramp from Ridge Road to I-65 northbound will remain closed through the duration of work on northbound I-65, which will be ongoing through late October.

INDOT says Motorists should expect delays during peak times. All schedules are weather dependent and subject to change. Concrete restoration work will be ongoing in this area through late fall.

INDOT is encouraging drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully.

INDOT says motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.