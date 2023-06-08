Work on Canadian National railroad crossings continues in Valparaiso, requiring short-term closures and detours as upgrades continue, the City of Valparaiso announced Wednesday.

“We continue to work closely with Canadian National to facilitate projects that improve crossings for motorists,” said Engineering Director Mike Jabo. This week Canadian National is completing work on the crossing at Roosevelt Road, upgrading it to a higher level with a rubber surface, said Jabo.

In order to maintain their tracks through the city, Canadian National will close the crossing at Lafayette Street for several weeks in order to move equipment along the track.

“The next crossing upgrades will be at Silhavy Road and Yellowstone Road. We look forward to seeing those completed this summer and we will work with Canadian National to expedite the process and minimize closures,” said Jabo.

The city says closures will be announced as Canadian National commits to dates. Detours will be marked.