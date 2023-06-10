One person died Friday following a rollover crash in unincorporated Cedar Lake, the Lake County Sheriff’s Department said.

At around 10:20 a.m., officers responded to the scene of a rollover crash in the 11600 block of Wicker Avenue.

Emergency medical personnel at the scene determined that the operator of the vehicle was deceased.

The preliminary investigation determined that the driver was heading northbound on Wicker Avenue when the vehicle crossed into lanes of oncoming traffic. The vehicle hit a guardrail, began to roll over and hit a tree. The vehicle came to rest on the driver’s side.

The victim was tentatively identified as an 85-year-old woman from Cedar Lake.

No other injuries were reported, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.