This popular all-day camp will run from 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:00 a.m. – Noon on Friday. The camp is open to children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade (entering first through sixth grade). A hot lunch will be served each day except Friday.
The camp is conducted by college-age counselors affiliated with LOMIK (Lutheran Outdoor Ministries Indiana Kentucky). An ice cream social will be held the evening before camp begins (Sunday, July 9 at 6:30pm) so that campers and parents can meet the counselors.
All camp activities will be held at St. Luke United, 2000 E. Coolspring Avenue in Michigan City.
The cost to attend all five days of summer camp is $5.00 per child. Register online by June 30 at http://stlukeunitedlutheran.org. Call (219) 879-9415 or (219) 898-3188 for additional information.