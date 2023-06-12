St. Luke United Lutheran Church in Trail Creek will hold its annual Vacation Bible Camp July 10-14.

This popular all-day camp will run from 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9:00 a.m. – Noon on Friday. The camp is open to children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade (entering first through sixth grade). A hot lunch will be served each day except Friday.

The camp is conducted by college-age counselors affiliated with LOMIK (Lutheran Outdoor Ministries Indiana Kentucky). An ice cream social will be held the evening before camp begins (Sunday, July 9 at 6:30pm) so that campers and parents can meet the counselors.