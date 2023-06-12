Join TEAM WIMS LIVE at Tour de La Porte 2023

This event is taking place from: August 25th-27th.

Join in for a weekend full of fun, and support a great cause! Tour de La Porte is a walking, running, and cycling event that raises money to support the mission of the La Porte County Family YMCA. Every year, the YMCA helps thousands of people lead a happier, healthier lifestyle through programs that promote healthy living, youth development, and social responsibility. With your help, we can make La Porte County a better place to call home!