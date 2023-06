LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – Northern Indiana Commuter Transportation District (NICTD) plans to close their railroad crossing on U.S. 41 in Hammond between Gostlin St. and Chicago St. beginning on or after Monday, June 19.

U.S. 41 will be closed for approximately two weeks in this location while NICTD rebuilds their at-grade crossing.

INDOT says motorists should seek an alternate route.

The official detour will follow State Road 312, U.S. 12, and U.S. 20.